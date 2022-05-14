Three people hurt after crash in Sycamore Saturday morning

SYCAMORE (WREX) — Three people are hurt, one seriously, after a crash Saturday morning near Sycamore.
The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a crash on Peace Rd. north of Brickville Rd. just before 11 a.m. Saturday.
Authorities say a car was going south on Peace Rd. when it crossed over into the opposite lanes and crashed into another car head-on.
The driver of the car that crossed over was flown to OSF St. Anthony's Medical Center in Rockford with serious injuries.
A passenger of that car and the driver of the other car were both sent to Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries by the Sycamore Fire Department.
The Sheriff's Department says Peace Rd. was closed for about two hours following the crash.