Three people arrested after robbing someone in the CherryVale Mall parking lot

Cherry Valley Police Generic.png

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Cherry Valley Police say three people are under arrest after a robbery at CherryVale Mall.

Police say the robbery happened sometime during the day on Thursday when three people tried to rob someone in the parking lot.

After looking at security cameras and pictures, police were able to identify the people involved and their car.

A short time later, Beloit Police found the car and suspects and proceeded to arrest them.

Cherry Valley Police Chief Roy Bethge says no charges have been announced and that the investigation is being lead by the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office.

Investigative Reporter

William Ingalls is the Investigative Reporter at WREX. He joined the team in 2019 as a photographer after graduating with a Bachelor's Degree in Journalism and English from Augustana College. William was born and raised in Rockford.

