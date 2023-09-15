Three men taken to hospitals after two-car accident outside Mt. Morris

OGLE COUNTY, Ill. — On September 13 around 11:45 a.m., Ogle County Sheriff's Deputies responded to calls of a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Mud Creek Road and Leaf River Road, outside of Mt. Morris.

Investigations determined that a black Toyota Tacoma driven by 31-year-old Columbus Junction, Louisiana resident Seth Todd was traveling southbound on Leaf River Road.

Todd failed to yield the right of way to a black Ford 350 that was driving eastbound on Mud Creek Road.

The Ford was being driven by 38-year-old Mt. Morris resident John Wells and his passenger was 23-year-old Forreston resident Cody Snyder.

Todd pulled his Tacoma into the intersection and was hit by the Ford being driven by Wells.

Wells was taken to MercyHealth for the treatment of life-threatening injuries and Snyder was taken to KSB for serious injuries.

Todd was taken to OSF St. Anthony for serious injuries.

The accident is still under investigation.