Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of north central Illinois, including the
following county, Winnebago.

* WHEN...Until 1100 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 829 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated nearly stationary
thunderstorms producing very heavy rain. Up to 2 inches of
rain have fallen between Shirland and Durand.
- Additional rainfall amounts up to 2 inches are expected over
the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
South Beloit, Rockton, Winnebago, Pecatonica, Durand, Seward,
Harrison and Shirland.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Three men taken to hospitals after two-car accident outside Mt. Morris

  Updated
  • 0
Map: Mud Creek Road and Leaf River Road
Google Earth

OGLE COUNTY, Ill. — On September 13 around 11:45 a.m., Ogle County Sheriff's Deputies responded to calls of a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Mud Creek Road and Leaf River Road, outside of Mt. Morris.

Investigations determined that a black Toyota Tacoma driven by 31-year-old Columbus Junction, Louisiana resident Seth Todd was traveling southbound on Leaf River Road.

Todd failed to yield the right of way to a black Ford 350 that was driving eastbound on Mud Creek Road. 

The Ford was being driven by 38-year-old Mt. Morris resident John Wells and his passenger was 23-year-old Forreston resident Cody Snyder.

Todd pulled his Tacoma into the intersection and was hit by the Ford being driven by Wells.

Wells was taken to MercyHealth for the treatment of life-threatening injuries and Snyder was taken to KSB for serious injuries.

Todd was taken to OSF St. Anthony for serious injuries.

The accident is still under investigation.

