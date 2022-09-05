 Skip to main content
Three-medic response for auto accident in Rockford

ROCKFORD — Around 1:45 p.m. on Monday, September 5, Rockford Fire was on scene involving a three-medic response for an auto accident with extrication at North Winnebago Street and West Jefferson Street.

The Winnebago County Coroner has not been called to the scene.

This is a developing story. 13 WREX will post more details as they become available.

