Three hospitalized after crash in downtown Freeport

FREEPORT (WREX) — A major crash in downtown Freeport has sent three people to the hospital Wednesday evening.
The crash happened at around 5:40 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of W. Stephenson St. and N. Galena Ave., just outside of the Stephenson County Courthouse.
According to the Freeport Fire Department, the crash involved two cars. Video from the scene shows one car flipped over.
The Freeport Fire Department tells 13 WREX that three people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Authorities say the scene has been cleared as of 6:50 p.m.