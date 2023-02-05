Three displaced after house fire Sunday afternoon

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Three people are without a home after a fire Sunday afternoon.
The Rockford Fire Department says crews were called to the home in the 1200 block of Crosby St. just after 3 p.m. Sunday for a report of a fire.
First responders got to the home within two minutes of the call, finding smoke coming out of the house. Everyone that was inside the home had gotten out by the time firefighters got to the scene.
Firefighters quickly put out the fire, holding it to the room where it started. No injuries were reported.
The Red Cross is assisting three people who lived in the home who have been displaced from the fire.
Investigators say the fire was caused accidentally. Damage from the fire is estimated at $25,000.