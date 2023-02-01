 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH FOR AN ICE JAM REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam continues to be possible.

* WHERE...The Rock River between Rockford and Rockton in Winnebago
County.

* WHEN...Through Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...the Rock River may rise out of its banks flooding
residential property and streets along the river. Localized water
level fluctuations are also possible along the river with little
notice.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- River ice spotters and river gauges continue to indicate an
ice jam on the Rock River between Bauer Parkway and Latham
Road near Machesney Park. Previous ice jams in this area have
sometimes led to flooding of property and roadways. Localized
flooding may develop quickly.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Flood Watch means flooding is possible, but not yet certain, based
upon the latest forecasts. Persons with interests along area rivers,
creeks, and other waterways should monitor the latest forecasts and
be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Three community members offer $10,000 reward for information leading to arrest of William Jones

  • Updated
  • 0
Pinnons Suspect

ROCKFORD(WREX) — A $10,000 reward has been offered by three local business owners and community members in hopes of receiving information leading to an arrest.

Three local business owners and community members have come together to reward anyone who can provide information that leads to the arrest of William Jones, who was charged with First Degree Murder and Armed Robbery in the January 11 murder of Peggy Anderson at Pinnon's on North Court Street.

Frank Wehrstein of Dickerson Nieman Realtors, Kip from Crimson Ridge, and Jim Baker from PMI Aerospace joined resources to offer a $10,000 reward to a person who comes forward with information that leads to Jones' arrest.

“This is important to us as local business owners and community members to show our support for other businesses in our community,” says Kip. “What happened at Pinnon’s was a senseless crime that caused the death of an innocent woman. Our hope is that the reward incentive brings forward information that leads to Jones’ arrest.”

To report information:

  • Contact the Rockford Police Department by calling 815-966-2900,
  • Comment or message on Facebook (@RockfordIllinoisPolice Department) 
  • Direct message on Twitter (@RockfordPD).

If a person wants to share information anonymously, there are numerous ways:

  • Contact Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867
  • Text the word "RPDTIP" and your tip to 847411 
  • Submit via the "Rockford PD" phone app
  • For the reward to be paid out, the recipient will be notified via the Tip411 program or Crimestoppers

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Recommended for you