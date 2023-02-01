Three community members offer $10,000 reward for information leading to arrest of William Jones

ROCKFORD(WREX) — A $10,000 reward has been offered by three local business owners and community members in hopes of receiving information leading to an arrest.
Three local business owners and community members have come together to reward anyone who can provide information that leads to the arrest of William Jones, who was charged with First Degree Murder and Armed Robbery in the January 11 murder of Peggy Anderson at Pinnon's on North Court Street.
Frank Wehrstein of Dickerson Nieman Realtors, Kip from Crimson Ridge, and Jim Baker from PMI Aerospace joined resources to offer a $10,000 reward to a person who comes forward with information that leads to Jones' arrest.
“This is important to us as local business owners and community members to show our support for other businesses in our community,” says Kip. “What happened at Pinnon’s was a senseless crime that caused the death of an innocent woman. Our hope is that the reward incentive brings forward information that leads to Jones’ arrest.”
To report information:
- Contact the Rockford Police Department by calling 815-966-2900,
- Comment or message on Facebook (@RockfordIllinoisPolice Department)
- Direct message on Twitter (@RockfordPD).
If a person wants to share information anonymously, there are numerous ways:
- Contact Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867
- Text the word "RPDTIP" and your tip to 847411
- Submit via the "Rockford PD" phone app
- For the reward to be paid out, the recipient will be notified via the Tip411 program or Crimestoppers