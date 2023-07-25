Three-car crash in Rockford Tuesday afternoon reportedly causes injuries

ROCKFORD, Ill. — On Tuesday at 3:47 p.m., the Rockford Police Department alerted the public that there is a three-car accident located at North Perryville and Guilford Roads.

The accident is reported to have caused injuries.

Drivers should be aware that the Eastbound lanes of Guilford are currently blocked.

The public is requested to avoid the area at this time.

This is a developing story and more details will be posted as they become available.