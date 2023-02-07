Three arrested in Rockford after report of shots fired

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Three people have been arrested in Rockford after police responded to reports of shots fired Monday evening.
On Monday, February 6 around 7:25 p.m., Rockford Police officers responded to reports of shots fired by a house in the 800 block of Cottage Grove.
When officers arrived on the scene, witnesses reported that an unknown subject was seen shooting from the home towards a blue SUV after a reported drug deal had gone wrong.
Police checked the home and did not find any firearms.
As officers were speaking with people who lived inside the home, other officers pulled the blue SUV over in the 1300 block of North Church Street.
During the traffic stop, officers found a loaded handgun inside the car.
The Winnebago County State's Attorney authorized the following charges:
Kyvaonna Fields, 22, Rockford
Possession with Intent to Deliver a Look-a-Like Substance
Eugene Flanagan, 40, Rockford
2 counts of Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon
Tiwon Williams, 24, Rockford
Aggravated Discharge of a Weapon
Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon