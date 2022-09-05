Three ambulance response for auto accident in Rockford

ROCKFORD — Around 1:45 p.m. on Monday, September 5, Rockford Fire was on scene involving a three-medic response for an auto accident with extrication at North Winnebago Street and West Jefferson Street.
SERIOUS CRASH: Three vehicle crash at the intersection of Winnebago and Jefferson. Please avoid the area as we investigate.— RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) September 5, 2022
The Winnebago County Coroner has not been called to the scene.
