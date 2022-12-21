 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Winds gusting to 50 mph, blowing and drifting snow, and
dangerously cold wind chills expected.

* WHERE...Portions of northern and central Illinois and northwest
Indiana.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Blowing snow will result in near white out conditions
in rural and open areas along north to south oriented roadways.
In additional to greatly reduced visibilities, snow will drift
over north to south roads, resulting in snow covered roads and
hazardous travel conditions. Some power outages could occur as
well due to the strong winds today.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dangerously cold wind chills as low as 30
to 40 below zero through tonight can cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the
internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.

The latest road conditions for Indiana are available by calling 1-
800-261-7623.

&&

Thousands still without power after California earthquake

Thousands are still without power after a California earthquake. Transportation workers are seen here assessing damage to a bridge after the earthquake.

 Fred Greaves/Reuters

More than 14,000 customers remain without power Wednesday in Humboldt County, California, after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck, according to poweroutage.us.

At least two people died and roads and homes were damaged after the earthquake hit at 2:34 a.m. Tuesday in Northern California's Eureka area.

The people who died, ages 72 and 83, had medical emergencies during or just after the earthquake, and emergency services couldn't reach them in time, said Humboldt County Sheriff William F. Honsal.

Most homes and businesses in Humboldt County were without power early Tuesday. Almost 70,000 outages were reported by 1 p.m.

More than three dozen smaller quakes struck afterward, the US Geological Survey said.

Tuesday's quake came a year after a 6.2 magnitude quake struck just off Humboldt County's Cape Mendocino on December 20, 2021, which caused minor damage to buildings.

