Thousands gather at the Art in the Park festival in Krape Park.

FREEPORT (WREX) -- Freeport Art Museum supports local artists and business owners.
Artists, musicians, and business owners of all kinds gathered in Krape Park for "art in the park." For 15 years the event has been a hub for artists to network and show off some of their best work.
Bob Neuendorf has shown off his pottery here for years and always comes back because he feels that this event has his best interests in mind.
"The reaction to the crowd has been great I've been to other craft fairs and other places to try and sell and this venue is specifically focused on art so people come here and they know what to get, what they are looking at so I found this extremely beneficial,” said Neuendorf
The Freeport Art Museum created this event to expose new artists to the community. Museum Executive Director Jessica Modica says Krape Park is the perfect venue to make that possible.
"This is a great way for artists to introduce people to their artwork because it's not in museums or galleries setting it much more casual environment for people to come out and see”, said Modica.
She continued to say,
“They can introduce people to their website, they do a lot of sales so it's really good even for emerging artists we have a couple of emerging artists joining us this year to start to build their portfolio."
"Any gigs that go on like this I think it's good for an artist to get their names out their exposure is the big thing I'm starting realize, this is my first year coming to art in the park and I plan on doing it every year", said Artist Mo Walker.
This year the event saw nearly 4 thousand people. Registration for next year’s festival is free for any business or local artist who may be interested in participating.