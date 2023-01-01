Those with fitness-related New Year's resolutions urged to set realistic goals in 2023

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The new year is here and common resolutions for the beginning of the year include many starting their fitness journey.
A local athletic trainer says starting small can go a long way in order to maintain new year resolutions, fitness goals.
Certified Athletic Trainer and Sports Medicine Expert Mark Robinson says he often gets an influx of clients during this time of year, but says it's important they come with realistic goals in mind.
“I always tell people I'm realistic with them what you're trying to do is too big of a goal to tackle. Let's break it up and let's have a measurable goal," Robinson says. "If you come in and you say 'my goal is to be healthier,' that's not a very measurable goal, so that's easier to deter from."
Often, many of his new clients during this time of year will lose sight of how important maintaining a healthy diet is alongside the physical training.
"If we're eating really sugary stuff, that blood sugar goes way up, so your body's going to release way too much insulin and the normalization process gets faltered," Robinson says. "All the extra insulin turns into that bad stuff nobody wants."
Robinson says some key points people should focus on are starting with small goals, forming enjoyable habits, changing your environment, and to consider finding an accountability partner.
"You have to change your lifestyle, because what you've been doing the past, let's say in 2022, hasn't been working so we have to change something," Robinson says.
For more tips from Mark Robinson on how to stay active and to stay on track with your new year's resolution, you can visit the Precision Sports Training Facebook page.