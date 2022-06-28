Thomson prison inmate indicted on murder, weapons charges

ROCKFORD (WREX) — An inmate at the Thomson federal prison was indicted on multiple charges by a federal grand jury Tuesday.
Houston A. Clyde, 25, was charged with second-degree murder, assault resulting in serious bodily injury, and possession of a weapon, according to an indictment returned to the U.S. District Court in Rockford Tuesday.
According to the indictment, Clyde allegedly stabbed the victim, a cellmate at the United States Penitentiary in Thomson, numerous times on November 27, 2020, killing them.
The three-count indictment was announced Tuesday by John R. Lausch, Jr., the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois, and Emmerson Buie, Jr., the Special Agent-in-Charge of the Chicago Field Office of the FBI. The government is represented by U.S. Attorney Jessica S. Maveus.
According to the U.S. Attorney's office, second-degree murder carries a maximum sentence of life in prison, the maximum sentence for the assault charge in 10 years in jail, and the possession of a weapon charge has a maximum sentence of five years in prison.
Arraignment for Clyde has not yet been scheduled.