'This will change my life;' six colorblind students receive EnChroma glasses

KINGS, Ill. (WREX) — Students in a rural community in Ogle County got to celebrate colors in a special way on Friday. That's thanks to a teacher who worked behind the scenes to help his colorblind students see in a new way.
Six students at Kings School tested positive for colorblindness, according to the History and English Middle School Teacher Steven Steiner.
Mr. Steiner wasn't going to let colorblindness go unattended. He used his social media connections and platforms to create a new and exciting environment for kids who live in a world with less color, changing their world as they know it.
The world can appear dull when you're colorblind. With the help of others and special glasses, they can show you what's been there all along: a vibrant and beautiful place.
"I reached out to a company called EnChroma which makes glasses for colorblind people and it allows them to see the full spectrum of color," explained Steiner.
"Oh, that looks way cool," exclaimed Kings School's Aiden Carmichael (Grade 7). "It looks like regular sunglass and I still get to see the colors."
Carmichael pointed to a rainbow boarder stapled along a bulletin board and listed off the colors he saw.
"I can really point out that that's red, orange, and then some yellow and green," said Carmichael. He then takes his EnChroma glasses off. "Then like that whole half looks like it's orange."
Students can now see colors in a way they've never seen them before.
"Maroon, that was a big one. I always thought that was brown and now it's actually maroon," said Carmichael as he smiled and chuckled.
"That's what intrigued me the most as soon as I got the glasses," said Carmichael's brother as he pointed to an American Flag. He's also colorblind. "I almost cried for that."
Mr. Steiner says each student received glasses and sunglasses to keep. He hopes it will last as they grow up.
"I am really thankful for him, that he did that," said Carmichael. "I feel like I'm going to wear them a lot."
"It makes me feel really special to share in this experience with them. As a teacher, what I really want to do is help these kids experience the world in its best, at its most and just see things in a way they've never seen it before," said Steiner.
Offering special glasses to special students so they can embark on their next journey; a journey full of color.
"This will change my life. This is amazing," said Carmichael's brother.
Mr. Steiner says it's important to be mindful of colorblindness and its different types. Some types include: Deuteranomaly, Protanopia and Tritanopia. He says there are free resources out there to get tested.
He goes on to say that he looks forward to hearing the stories students bring back after seeing spring break with lots of color.