'This will be my thing forever;' Local teacher surprised with 2022 Illinois Teacher of the Year Award

OREGON (WREX) — Students and staff at Oregon High School gave one of its teachers a whole lot of love on Tuesday. That's because her work in shaping the minds of young students got recognized by the state. The special surprise is now opening new chapters for the educator.
Kimberly Radostits is referred to as Ms. Rad to everyone who knows and loves her. She's been teaching at OHS for 15 years and is currently teaching Spanish. She had no idea the State Superintendent of Education would visit her classroom on Tuesday and award her as the next Illinois Teacher of the Year.
She says even without this incredible honor, she's a winner day in, day out.
“Ms. Rad, you have been selected as the Illinois Teacher of the Year. Your students are witness to this and they are the most important reason why. So, thank you and congratulations," said State Superintendent of Education Dr. Carmen I. Ayala while handing the award to Ms. Rad and giving her a hug.
Ms. Rad beat out 14 other candidates and credits her success to the small town of Oregon. She says the district and the community roots for her and her students everyday.
"She's willing to help me. I knew nothing about Spanish and she's taught me so much just throughout the year," explained OHS Freshman Peter Alfano.
Her students say she is much deserving of this award as she gives unconditional support to anyone in need and has opened eyes to new possibilities.
"I'm a little bit more open to trying new things," said Alfano. "I am now thinking about going to college."
While the last couple of years have been challenging, Ms. Rad says she has grown exponentially and has never wavered in her desire to teach and inspire.
"This is beyond my wildest dreams and I say that because teaching is my absolute favorite thing on the planet. I love what I do every single day and it’s something that I hope all my students get in their futures," said Ms. Rad.
Growing within her career doesn't stop here. The new title of Teacher of the Year is pushing her to reach new goals.
"Moving forward is making sure every single freshman in every single school is known, valued and supported; because that’s what they deserve," explained Ms. Red.
She says she can spend the rest of her days inside four walls, teaching Spanish and showing kids they can shoot for the stars.
"I hope I have her next year and I hope I have her the rest of the years of my high school," said Alfano.
Ms. Rad says one of the most rewarding aspects about teaching is hearing what her former students do after graduating. She has a space in her classroom dedicated for hanging pictures of former students.