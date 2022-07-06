This week's adoptable pet has all the qualities to become your next companion

ROCKFORD (WREX) — This week's adoptable pup has all the qualities to become a great companion for you or your family.
Volunteers at Winnebago County Animal Services says his name is Adam but have coined him Wiggles. That's because he can't help but wiggle his tush whenever he's excited.
This almost two-year-old pup has bursts of energy when he's ready to play.
Whether it's going on a run, playing with a ball or just messing around, staff at WCAS say Adam or Wiggles is down for anything.
Staff say he was found as a stray back in May. With no families claiming him at the shelter, he's now looking for a good home.
He's a pit bull mix and is happy with his shelter friends; but Adam is ready to learn new tricks with a new family.
While Adam can jump high and sit nicely, he's perfectly content with cuddles in your lap.
Adam is a good boy searing for good times ahead.
There's plenty other dogs and cats who need your help through adoption. To learn more about how to adopt, contact the Winnebago County Animal Services online or in person.