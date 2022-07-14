This week's adoptable furry friend is ready to give her next family love and happiness

ROCKFORD (WREX) — This week's adoptable furry friend is all smiles as she's looking for her next home. Leah can provide all the love and happiness a family could ever want if she were to get adopted.
Leah is a curios little one. You'll have to keep up with her when going out the door because she can't wait to sniff everything in sight.
She's a mix bread, according to the Winnebago County Animal Services, and about a year old.
Leah is ready to play. Her next family only needs two things to get her active outdoors: a toy and a hand to rub her belly while she sprawls around in the grass.
Volunteers say she's stull a puppy and was brought to the shelter when found at an abandoned home.
While Leah and all her spots are easy to love, she's also smart. She knows commands like sit and come.
This little cutie is playful and affectionate. With Leah in your lap giving you kisses, any day can be turned into a great day.
Leah is pretty small in size and would make the perfect partner for walks, runs or just lounging around.
If you take care of her in your home, she promises to make you smile everyday.
There's plenty of other dogs and cats who need your help. Contact the Winnebago County Animal Services online or in-person to learn more about how to adopt a pet.