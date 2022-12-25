This Virginia zoo really got a hippopotamus for Christmas

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Advisory is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Rock River at Latham Park affecting Winnebago County.

Rock River at Rockton affecting Winnebago County.

...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Rock River at Byron affecting Ogle County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

River ice may cause gauge observations to be inaccurate.

An ice jam is affecting water levels in this area. River forecasts
during ice jams are less certain due to many complicated factors.
Significant river ice cover can cause large water level fluctuations
and flooding with little advanced notice. River ice may also cause
gauge observations to be inaccurate.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by late tonight.

&&


...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR AN ICE JAM NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam continues.

* WHERE...Rock River at Rockton.

* WHEN...Until Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet, Low-lying areas of Settlers Park in Rockton
are inundated.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM CST Monday the stage was 8.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is currently ice affected and water
levels may continue to fluctuate. The river is expected to
hold nearly steady at a crest of 8.9 feet through Wednesday.
- Action stage is 8.5 feet.
- Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Fifties' child star Gayla Peevy's plea for a "hippopotamus for Christmas" came true for one Virginia zoo.

The Metro Richmond Zoo welcomed the birth of a pygmy hippopotamus in time for Christmas, according to a December 22 news release from the zoo.

The adorable newborn was born on December 6, says the release. The yet-unnamed baby was born to parents Iris and Corwin after a 7-month pregnancy.

The baby is the second pygmy hippo born ever in Virginia, according to the zoo. And she's growing rapidly. She weighed in at 16 pounds at birth, and a week later was already 24.2 pounds. As an adult, she might weigh up to 600 pounds.

The zoo described Iris as "an experienced mother and very caring of her baby." Mother and baby are currently in a private "super cozy, hay-bedded enclosure." But soon guests will be able to spot the new addition when the pair move into the indoor pool area, says the zoo.

Pygmy hippos are categorized as endangered by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature. There are less than 2,500 adult pygmy hippos left in the wild in Côte d'Ivoire, Guinea, Liberia, and Sierra Leone.

