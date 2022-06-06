This is where you can get free summer meals for your kids and teens

ROCKFORD (WREX) — If you or someone you know needs helps providing meals for their kids this summer, The Community Action Agency of Winnebago and Boone Counties is ready to help.
The organizations 'Summer Food Service Program' is back to help keep kids healthy and nourished so they can return to school in the fall ready to learn.
Kids and teens 18 years old and under can get free meals at sites across Winnebago and Boone counties such as parks, churches, playgrounds and community centers.
Depending on the site, a lunch, dinner, and/or snack will be provided, as well as fun summer activities.
Here is a list of all the sites participating in the 2022 Summer Food Program for Winnebago and Boone Counties:
Rockford
Alpine Hills Park, 4402 Larson Ave.
Beattie Playground, 1251 Rural St.
Bloom Playground, 2901 Pelham Rd
Blackhawk Boys & Girls Club, 330 15th Ave.
Booker Washington Center, 524 Kent St.
Community Life Center of Rockford, 1001 Bishop Washington Ave.
Elliott Playground, 1000 Mill Rd.
Fairground Valley Community Center, 609 Kilburn Ave.
Flodin Boys & Girls Club, 1000 Mill Rd.
Harkins Pool, 910 Acorn St. – Lunch only
Harmon Park, 1952 East Gate Parkway
Highland Park, 3011 Rural St.
Ken Rock Community Ctr., 625 Adams St.
Keye Mallquist Park, 1702 11th St.
Lewis Lemon School, 1993 Mulberry St.
Mandeville Park, 650 Montague Rd.
Northwest Com. Ctr., 1325 N. Johnston Ave.
Orton Keyes Community Center, 633 Ranger St.
Patriot’s Gateway Community Ctr., 615 S. 5th St.
Ridge Park, 3317 Ridge Ave.
St. Elizabeth Com. Ctr. 1536 S. Main St.
Swan Hillman School Park, 3701 Greendale Ave.
Terry Lee Wells Memorial Park’s Haskell Youth Summer Camp, 815 N. Rockton Ave.
United Way Strong Neighborhood House, 908 8th Ave.
YMCA Camp Winnebago, 5804 N. Main St.
YMCA Jr. Achievers Program, 1829 N. Rockton Ave.
YMCA – Outdoor Pavilion, 200 Y Blvd.
Washington Park Community Center, 3617 Delaware St.
Loves Park
YMCA Northeast Branch, 8451 Orth Rd
Wantz Park, 600 Clifford Ave.
Machesney Park
Carlson Boys & Girls Club, 7406 Elm Ave.
South Beloit
South Beloit Boy’s and Girl’s Club, 1161 Dorr Rd., South Beloit IL
Boone County
Boone County Health Department, 1204 Logan Ave., Belvidere Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday
Capron Lions Club 305 East North St. Monday Only
To find a site, text “FoodIL” to 877877, visit SummermealsIllinois.org or call 1-800-359-2163.