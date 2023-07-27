 Skip to main content
Third Reimagining Energy and Vehicles Illinois incentive recipient announced

  • Updated
  • 0
Pritzker Prysmian Group
IOCI

DU QUOIN, Ill. — On Thursday, Governor Pritzker, the Prysmian Group, and the Illinois Department of Commerce (DCEO) gathered to announce a new Reimagining Energy and Vehicles in Illinois (REV Illinois) agreement and break ground on Prysmian Group's expanded Du Quoin facility. 

The expansion adds over 100,000 square feet of new manufacturing space.

“I’m pleased to share that Prysmian Group is expanding its operations in Southern Illinois by 100,000 square feet, creating 80 new jobs which expands its workforce by more than a third, and strengthening Illinois’ fast growing clean energy industry,” said Governor JB Pritzker.

“Employers are recognizing Southern Illinois’ quality workforce, the fact that we sit at the hub of a world-class rail network, and that two-thirds of the country lives within a day’s truck drive from the region. What they’re learning is that Southern Illinois is the best place to grow their businesses.”

“Our administration takes pride in Illinois being a leader in energy and transportation. The expansion of Prysmian Group’s facility will not only enable our state to reimagine the future of electric vehicles, but it will also create new high-paying jobs and ensure Illinoisans can have access to a more sustainable future,” said Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton.

“Through this expansion, we are ensuring that Southern Illinois is a part of the robust and growing clean energy economy, providing economic opportunities not just for the region and the state, but for the families and communities who will benefit from the creation of these new jobs.”

The Prysmian Group plans to invest $63.8 million and make 80 new high-paying jobs while retaining 225 jobs in Southern Illinois.

“This expansion will produce cutting-edge, high-quality, sustainable products that not only help enhance the grid – by increasing reliability, preventing blackouts and reducing overall maintenance costs,” said Andrea Pirondini, CEO of Prysmian Group North America.

“Ultimately, we will ensure we have the capacity needed, when it is needed, in order to ensure we can build an electrical grid that’s built for the future. As we work to help harden the grid across the U.S., Du Quoin will play a large role in that.”

With 150 years of experience, Prysmian Group supports the worldwide transition to clean energy by producing thousands of miles of cables and systems for power transmission and distribution. 

The company also creates cables in microgrids, energy storage, renewable energy, and EV charging stations.

“REV Illinois is already changing the way we do business in Illinois by providing competitive incentive packages to companies that share the State’s commitment to building a clean energy economy,” said DCEO Director Kristin Richards. “Prysmian Group’s groundbreaking represents another positive step forward toward building up the clean energy ecosystem in Southern Illinois by creating jobs and investing in the community.”

The REV Illinois incentive package motivates forward-thinking manufacturers to invest in reusable energy. 

REV Illinois also wants to solidify Illinois as a top destination for electric vehicle manufacturing in the United States and grow the clean energy ecosystem. 

Illinois expanded REV to include smaller manufacturers, increased the value of the credit for companies locating in underserved communities, and doubled the length of benefits. Companies interested in learning more about REV benefits can visit ev.Illinois.gov.

