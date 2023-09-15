Third Northwest Illinois Airshow returns to Freeport Saturday

FREEPORT — The Northwest Illinois Airshow returns to Freeport Saturday.
This is the third year Freeport has hosted the airshow. Last year saw more than 2,000 people and organizers are hoping to draw even more people to the Stateline this year.
“It's great for Freeport because the town is always trying to grow and bring people from areas it's just great,” says Northwest Illinois Airshow Marketing Manager Briana Spencer.
Part of the show will include a static display showing off the Illinois National Guard's ‘Blackhawk’ helicopter.
Spectators can expect to see everything from professional pilots to formation teams and plenty of local food trucks and activities for the kids.
Organizers say since Rockford and Janesville stopped hosting annual airshows, they wanted to create a space for more families to enjoy.
“There's so many people out there that want to go out to an airshow and we wanted to do something in the area and draw people this way family-oriented, something for everybody everyone will enjoy it,” added Spencer.
Tickets can be purchased in advance at a discounted price online.
Tickets at the gate will cost you $20 and children 10 and under are free.
Gates at the Albertus Airport open at 10:30 a.m. with the show starting at 1:30 p.m.