Third Annual Suicide Prevention Ride supports families in need

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rockford Suicide Prevention walk raises money supporting families and the K9s for veterans organization.
Bikers from across the area came together in support of suicide awareness. Bikers and Classic Cars lined up in Woodstock following a police procession leading them into the Rockford Speedway.
At the speedway, various vendors raised money to support families who have lost loved ones to suicide.
Event Coordinator Shawn Nisus says this fight is one he knows all too well.
"I came out about November of 2019 I actually aborted suicide I never came out about it but I am ok talking about that because it is a part of my story,” Nisus urged the community to know
“it's ok to come about things that are really hurting you, it takes motivation, it takes a lot to come out of this stuff and this is the biggest thing,” said Nisus
People could also donate and sign the names of fallen loved ones on the yellow suicide prevention sign truck. Tom Starer, owner of the truck hopes to help those in need.
“The money is for it goes back to the citizens that can't afford to get back to their life right away so we want to up give them five or eight grand and here you go just reset your life in hopes this help somehow some way,” said Starer
In addition to this, the event also raised money for The K9s for veterans organization.
Next year's Suicide Prevention ride will take place on July 30th.