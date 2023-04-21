Third annual Stephenson County Restaurant Week starts April 22

FREEPORT — From April 22 through 30, the Stephenson County Restaurant Week event returns for patrons to seek out dining options from area restaurants offering featured dishes.
Stephenson County is home to more than 95 restaurants, cafes, bars, lounges, and delis, each with a unique flavor or environment.
The Stephenson County Restaurant Guide can be found online and in participating restaurants.
The guide includes featured specials from restaurants as well as a complete contact listing.
“Stephenson County is filled with great restaurants with a wide variety of dishes and delights. We are happy to highlight the many options that are available locally and hope that residents and visitors will make an extra effort to support restaurants during this special time and throughout the season,” said Bill Clow, business engagement director of the Greater Freeport Partnership.
Restaurants have selected menu items that highlight their best options and fit the tone of their business.
“Make it your goal during Restaurant Week to try at least three new places you haven’t had before. We all get into the habit of ordering from the same places and miss so much! Restaurant Week is the extra invitation to exit your comfort zone and support local dining,” said Brand Director Nicole Haas.
Dine-in, delivery, and carry-out options are available.