Think Big takes step towards finalizing small business center

ROCKFORD, Ill. — The City of Rockford and Think Big are one step closer to opening a space geared toward helping small businesses thrive.

Aldermen on Monday moved a proposal to hire Kee Solutions as the general contractor to renovate Think Big's small business center on the 1300 block of North Main Street.

A donated Rockford building will soon be housed by a local non-profit to help minority and women entrepreneurs SupplyCore Inc. and Joseph James Partners CEO and President Peter Provenzano, along with his wife Heather, donated the 20,000 square foot building at 1311 N. Main Street to the City of Rockford.

Like Think Big, Kee Solutions specializes in helping minorities and people in under-privileged areas find quality careers. Rockford's Director of Public Works Kyle Saunders says the contractor places several workers in apprenticeships every year.

"They have real experience developing at-risk young adults through their apprenticeship programs then placing them with local contractors," Saunders said. "In the last year, they've worked to place 15 individuals with local contractors."

City leaders did not provide a timeline for when the space would be finished. The contractor vote goes up for final approval on August 21.