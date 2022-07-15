Think Big hosts their first entrepreneurial social event of the year

ROCKFORD - Think Big is hosting their first entrepreneurial social event of the year at the Nicholas Conservatory and Gardens on July 15, 2022.
The free event is open to the public from 5 to 7:30 p.m. to interact with fellow entrepreneurs, partners and graduates.
There will also be appetizers, a cash bar, and music with DJ Rated AG.
"I think people should come out tonight to build that bridge, to learn who else is in our community, who may be doing some similar things, or who may be doing something that can support the work that we all want to do to succeed," said Matt Simpson, a member of the "Think Big" Action Team.
The organization was founded a few years back to help bring resources to minority owned businesses to help them start up, develop and succeed.
Think Big will have more business events to come this year.