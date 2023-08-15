Think Big! hosts Entrepreneur Mix & Mingle to celebrate 815 Day

ROCKFORD -- 815 Day celebrations put a spotlight on minority-owned businesses.
Think Big! is a local program focused on helping jump start small businesses in the Rockford area.
Organizers hosted an 'Entrepreneur Mix & Mingle' to connect, collaborate, and amplify the spirit of minority entrepreneurship.
Think Big! organizers said mixers are a great way to break down barriers and give minority business owners more opportunities to grow.
"We're all about just helping our aspiring entrepreneurs and seasoned entrepreneurs, start their businesses maintain and sustain their businesses as well. And if they're at the level of expansion, we're definitely about that as well," Organizer, Rae Aja Horton said.
"So, we just work with anyone and everyone when it comes to entrepreneurship and helping them get their ideas off of paper off the napkins that they may have in the back of their closets or anything and, moving forward with them,"
Mark your calendars for the Think Big! School of Business, which promotes minority entrepreneurship. The event is set for September 9th at Park Church.