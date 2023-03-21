Think Big Entrepreneur Expo expected to bring thousands to UW Health Sports Factory

ROCKFORD — Entrepreneur expo held at the UW Health Sports Factory expected to attract thousands.
Think Big is a local organization created by Shelia Hill and Duntai Mathews.
The mission is to inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs and put them on the right track to have a successful business.
As entrepreneurs themselves, they want to be able to provide minority and women-owned businesses with more opportunities.
This year the Think Big Entrepreneur Expo will be held at the UW Health Sports Factory with workshops and training sessions for those who are new business owners or for those looking to get a new business off the ground.
"The advice I give first of all is about your mentality. It starts with that, are you mentally ready to pursue the goal of being an entrepreneur? Because you have to understand the cost, understand service, and market all of those are related to an entrepreneur. Can you make money?,” said Mathews.
Hill wants to ensure every business owner understands how to make their business legitimate.
"I think, for me, the big thing is legalizing thier business. I think so many people wake up with a great idea, I'm going to start a lawn care business, they wake up and slap a sign on a truck not understanding they must first do some of the legal things,” said Hill.
The Entrepreneur Expo will also feature a vendor fair.
The expo is set for August 5th starting at 10:30 am.