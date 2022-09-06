Thieves try to steal Rockford bank's ATM with U-Haul

ROCKFORD (WREX) — On Friday, September 2 around 1:55 a.m., Rockford Police officers responded to a call at the PNC Bank located at 5411 Harrison Avenue.
The call described suspicious activity near the ATM machine.
Once officers arrived, they found a U-Haul leaving the area.
The U-Haul pulled over on Upland Drive just a short time later and three suspects were seen running from the vehicle.
The U-Haul was found to be unoccupied and empty.
The ATM was found to be heavily damaged, but no currency was missing.