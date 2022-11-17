 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Isolated Snow Showers Continuing Through Rush Hour...

Isolated snow showers will affect a few areas across northern
Illinois and northwest Indiana through the early morning hours.
While the vast majority of the area will only see occasional
flurries with no accumulation, there will be a few isolated snow
showers that could result in greatly reduced visibility and
some very localized accumulations of up to an inch. Snow covered
roads and hazardous travel can be expected in the few areas that
do experience snow showers.

If traveling this morning and through the morning commute, be
prepared to encounter isolated snow showers and locally snow
covered roads.

There are 17 new graduates in the Stateline after completing an online schooling program

  • Updated
  • 0
Rockford Public Library Graduation

ROCKFORD (WREX) — There a few new graduates in the Stateline now after the Rockford Public Library held a graduation ceremony at the RPL Nordloft Center.

Students in the Career Online High School Program had their graduation ceremony Thursday night after completing multiple online courses to obtain their high school diploma. This year 17 students completed the courses and can now celebrate with their diplomas.

The Career Online High School Program (COHS) started three years ago with donations for scholarships from Heather and Peter Provenzano and LoRayne Logan in 2020. With their generous donations now 32 adult students have completed the courses and 88 are currently enrolled.

Students get to take their time with their studies and can complete the course as fast or as slow as they want. 

"I'm just truly grateful that I have received my high school diploma it has been a long journey," said Bettina Washington a graduate from the program. "This has been something I have been trying to do for many years and by the grace of God I've finally done it."

Bettina had many obstacles she had to overcome in her journey to reach this point. She now owns a food truck "Jolly Wow's BBQ" in honor of her late husband who motivate her to get her diploma. 

Bridget Finn the Marketing Director for the Rockford Public Library enjoys seeing this program change the students and families lives. 

"They work really hard and they go on to college," said Bridget Finn. "I am so proud to change lives, because this is really one of the coolest things the library does to improve the lives of people that live right here."

The program may not be easy to begin with but at the end of the day students have a high school education that was years in the making. 

"Whenever you start its a struggle and somedays I wanted to give up but you just have to keep going," said Bettina Washington. "Don't give up because the award at the end is phenomenal."

For more information on the program or to learn how to donate to give for a scholarship visit the rockfordpubliclibrary.org