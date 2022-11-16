The UW Health Transplant reached an incredible milestone--completing their 12,000th kidney transplant

MADISON (WREX) --- The UW Health Transplant Center reaching an incredible milestone -- doctors completing their 12,000th kidney transplant.
The transport program has a big presence in northern Illinois and Wisconsin, with clinics across our area including one in Rockford.
"It is really heartwarming to see an individual who has struggled with kidney disease have a new life with a new kidney and be healthy, said Dr. Dixon Kaufman Medical Director, of UW Health Transplant Center.
"Every time we succeed it's heartwarming for us and it never gets old, plus we just want to do more and more and help more and more people."
The UW Health Kidney Transplant Program began with its first adult kidney transplant in 1966, performing its first pediatric kidney transplant a year later in 1967.
Over the years the Kidney Transplant Program has grown from just a few people to more than 50 physicians and surgeons, nutritionists, social workers, coordinators and others.
To learn more about living donations you can go to www. uwhealth.org slash living donor or to register to be an organ tissue or eye donor you can go to the same website, www.uwhealth.org slash heroicdeed.