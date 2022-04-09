The University of Illinois College of Medicine hosts first white coat ceremony since the pandemic

ROCKFORD (WREX) --- The University of Illinois College of Medicine hosted their first white coat ceremony since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Over 50 students participated in the highly anticipated ceremony. Medical student Rachel Carlson is happy to finally interact with her classmates again.
"We started medical school in 2020, and it was mostly online,” Carlson said.
Another medical student, Sydni White, she is grateful for the program at UIC, but she’s even more grateful for her support system.
"We wouldn't be where we are without our support systems, and I think it's extra special for me because we kind of know that in medical school,” White said. “Now, now that I've been in it two years, and I've had to really lean on my support system and utilize them, I recognize that importance.”
The college’s regional Dean, Alex Stagnaro-Green, spoke with the students today about the importance of today’s event and how to wear their new white coats with pride the rest of their med school journey.
"Society looks at you differently, and you look at yourself differently,” Stagnaro-Green said. “All of a sudden you feel the responsibilities of what being a physician is."
Carlson wants anyone considering medical school to know that the hard work is worth it.
"It doesn't really matter how smart you think you are; you have to put in the work."