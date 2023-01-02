The United States saw an increase of naturalizations in 2022

(WREX) — The United States saw an increase of new U.S. Citizens.
Officials swore in nearly one million immigrants in 2022, which is the third highest number ever.
One of the reasons naturalizations were held up was because of the Covid-19 Pandemic and the rules put into place to become a citizen.
Those that have also lived in the U.S. as legal residents are also becoming citizens. This is because many are worried about immigration policies that might make it difficult for them to stay if they don't.
As of right now there are about 670,000 naturalizations pending.