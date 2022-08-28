The Tough Mudder obstacle course returns to Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX)— The Tough Mudder race and obstacle course are back with all new challenges.
The Tough Mudder obstacle course fosters comradery and brings people together.
Runners can choose from the 5k, 10, or 15k to participate. With over 30 obstacles some of the main events include wall climbing, mud crawls, and the electro-shock.
They can create a challenge for even the fittest people, but for some on the course crossing the finish line means a bit more.
"Tough Mudders are all about teamwork our obstacles are all teamwork focused so it's something that you can't do alone if you come out with a team you get through together,” said Program Producer Rachel Poock.
Poock continued to say, "From mud pits to funky monkey which is monkey bars, every challenge that we might throw away you're enforced to it with a team if you don't come out with a team, you'll find one out on the course."
Runners say the course was challenging but are more than happy that they made it to the finish line.
"You know yourself you can do it right but then your equipment if it fails your like how do I adjust this how do I make it work and you know luckily I had a backup leg and luckily the event coordinators were great to take me to the car and bring me back to the spot I was at and keep going,” said Bryce Waddel.
You can register for next year's race now. To sign up visit the tough mudder website.