Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based almost entirely on observed precipitation
as little to no additional precipitation is currently expected over
the next 24 to 48 hours.

A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or
may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the
warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and
property.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River near Shirland.

* WHEN...Until Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Low-lying sections of the Winnebago County
Fairgrounds are inundated. Low-lying sections of Rivers Edge
Campground are inundated east of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 12.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:00 AM CDT Tuesday was 13.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
after midnight tonight.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

The Times Theater returns in 2024

  • Updated
  • 0
Times Theater Re opens

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- The Times Theater receives 3 million dollars in grant funding for renovations.

Built in 1938 and since closed the times theater is about to see brighter days ahead. St Senator Steve Stadelman and State Representative Maurice West were both instrumental in securing the funding for the theater. 

The grant funding allocated to the theater is a part of a larger pool of 5 million dollars in funding. The remaining two million dollars will go towards the  

The Joseph and James Real estate company are spearheading the project and say this project has been in the works for some time now.  

"Almost 3 million dollars from the state is a huge shot in the arm too moving this project forward, keeping it on the tax rolls and driving more visitation to our community and to our downtown,” said Joseph and James President and CEO Peter Provenzano. 

The company wanted to preserve the theater's original style while also adding some new additions.  

"We got preliminary approval from the parks service some months ago even before this grant was submitted to add a small balcony in the back it allows us to accommodate an additional one hundred and fifty people,” said Provenzano 

According to the CEO there will also be a facelift and additional seating added to the inside of the theater.   

 Senator Steve Stadelman, is excited to see how this investment brings life back to the downtown area. 

"I just see Rockford growing even more to be an attraction place for families and people to come downtown whether it's to work play or live it's just an attraction point." 

A groundbreaking date for construction has not yet been decided. According to Provenzano the renovations will be complete in early to mid 2024.  

