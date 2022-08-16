The Times Theater returns in 2024

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- The Times Theater receives 3 million dollars in grant funding for renovations.
Built in 1938 and since closed the times theater is about to see brighter days ahead. St Senator Steve Stadelman and State Representative Maurice West were both instrumental in securing the funding for the theater.
The grant funding allocated to the theater is a part of a larger pool of 5 million dollars in funding. The remaining two million dollars will go towards the
The Joseph and James Real estate company are spearheading the project and say this project has been in the works for some time now.
"Almost 3 million dollars from the state is a huge shot in the arm too moving this project forward, keeping it on the tax rolls and driving more visitation to our community and to our downtown,” said Joseph and James President and CEO Peter Provenzano.
The company wanted to preserve the theater's original style while also adding some new additions.
"We got preliminary approval from the parks service some months ago even before this grant was submitted to add a small balcony in the back it allows us to accommodate an additional one hundred and fifty people,” said Provenzano
According to the CEO there will also be a facelift and additional seating added to the inside of the theater.
Senator Steve Stadelman, is excited to see how this investment brings life back to the downtown area.
"I just see Rockford growing even more to be an attraction place for families and people to come downtown whether it's to work play or live it's just an attraction point."
A groundbreaking date for construction has not yet been decided. According to Provenzano the renovations will be complete in early to mid 2024.