The Stateline reacts to the Affirmative Action Supreme Court ruling

WREX — The Supreme Court overturned the Affirmative Action in college admissions.
The decision comes after the court voted to overturn two admissions plans at the University of North Carolina and Harvard University. With that decision, colleges and universities can no longer consider a student's race as a factor in the admissions review process.
As universities change their admission policies, students heading into them could be faced with more unfamiliar factors.
A University of Northern Illinois law professor gave more details into exactly what changes this could bring for admission.
"There may be some ways in which universities can use race in admission policies but it's going to be very, very difficult so this decision is going to bring an end to scores of admission programs across the nation that were structured around Grutter to the disadvantage to race class marginalized people," Evan Bernick said.
The Wobongo Leadership Council is a Rockford-based nonprofit organization that helps prepare high school students for higher education in a variety of ways. They say despite the decision, they will continue with their mission in the same way.
"It just means that the opportunities may look different, coming forward, but I think it doesn't change the work that we do in terms of trying to encourage students and make sure that they are exposed to greater opportunities and taking them outside of our community to see different things that the world has to offer for them," said Anqunette Parham, the Director of Community Engagement for the Wobongo Leadership Council.
She also said this work will not change no matter what decisions are made in the future.
"Part of our ultimate goal is, is educational attainment for our students, so helping them to be prepared for the next level. And that can look like a lot of different things. So, we will definitely continue that work despite this ruling or others to come after it," Parham said.
Bernick also mentioned how this decision did not come out of the blue for them and their fellow universities.
"At the same time I'm not at all surprised that a majority of the justices came to this conclusion. This is what we thought was going to happen and fortunately schools have been preparing for a long time for exactly this happening," Bernick said.