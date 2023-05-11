The Stateline prepares to support migrates as Title 42 comes to an end

WREX — As Title 42 is set to expire tonight, Rockford organizations are set to support those migrants if and when they arrive.
"As a newcomer, a refugee or immigrant, what do you need? You need education, you need legal support, and you need food. And you need a safe environment. And this is what we are trying to offer," said Mustafa Abdall, a representative from the United Way of Rock River Valley and Rockford Today.
The United Way of Rock River Valley is one of those organizations, offering several resources at one of their Safe Homes in the area.
"From making doctors appointments, to applying for jobs, to going shopping, everything we have available. This is more a family environment than a case worker. It's not a case worker, it's a family environment," Abdall said.
With Rockford being a long way from home for many, Rockford Today is working to make the city welcoming for those individuals.
"We are an organization called Rockford Today. We work with immigrants and refugees. We have an everyday case worker from 4-7," Abdall said.
The organization offers legal advice to those involved, something they feel is very important.
"We have many volunteer attorneys and lawyers. They offer free consultations to the immigrants," Abdall said.
A local immigration attorney also echoes the statement of that importance.
"It's a really great diaspora that we have here in Rockford and having legal services available to people to navigate the immigration system is also important," Bethany Hoffman said.
With Title 42 ending, the role of helping immigrants transition to the Rockford area is extra important.
"Private people can sponsor refugees wanting to come to the United States so if people know someone who they would like to sponsor under these new rules that could be a possibility," Hoffman said.
Getting immigrants used to the Stateline is important to the organization.
"One time I invited the legal department of the City of Rockford. The other weekend we invited the bank manager to educate them on the bank and the system, the health department so different aspects just to educate them and breaks the walls between the immigrants and the local governments," Abdall said.
Title 42 will expire tonight at 11:59 pm Eastern time.