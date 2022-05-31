The Stateline Chamber of Commerce announces new President and VP

ROSCOE(WREX) — The Stateline Chamber has announced a new President and Vice President according to a news release.
The Stateline Chamber of Commerce is a regional Chamber, serving businesses and organizations in Rockton, Roscoe, and South Beloit, Illinois.
George Pleshkewych will take over as President. He previously served as Vice President and works as a Mortgage Originator for Planet Home Lending. In 2022 Pleshkewych was given the Chamber Champion award.
“Being a part of the Stateline Chamber is an honor. I enjoy serving the business community where my family can thrive. I look forward to serving in this new capacity," Pleshkewych said in a news release.
Jenny Sarabia will take over as Vice President and currently works as a photographer with experience in professional, personal, and event photography.
Sarabia is looking forward to joining Pleshkewych in leading the charge for the organization.
“I am very excited to be the new VP and help George lead the charge. This is one way I can give back to our community and have a hand in all of the great programs that push us all forward," Sarabia said in a news release.