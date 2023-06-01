The Standard opens their rooftop for select Fridays during Rockford's City Market

ROCKFORD — One business located just next door to Rockford's City Market will be open select Fridays during the event this summer.
The Standard is typically only an event space. However, this summer their rooftop will be open on nights where the venue does not have prior events booked.
Using their space to be involved in this year's City Market is just a part of being a downtown business for their staff.
"This is an opportunity just for you to come in, grab a cocktail, hang out with friends, enjoy the rooftop open, enjoy the chandeliers, the conservatory, the views. It's just one piece of Rockford that we would like to show, ya know, the pride of what we have here," said Tim Woolsey, The Standard's bar manager.
Their rooftop will be open during City Market July 7th, 21st, and 28th.