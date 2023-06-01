 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT CDT
FRIDAY NIGHT...

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency is forecasting Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups (USG) for ozone for all of Illinois on Friday June 2nd.

Warm, dry, and sunny weather along with intensifying drought conditions
are major contributing factors for ozone formation.  Air Quality
Index (AQI) forecasts and levels can normally be found at
AirNow.gov, but the unique widespread nature of this episode prompted
this extra National Weather Service alert.

Active children and adults, especially people with pulmonary or
respiratory disease such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor
activity.

Residents are urged to reduce pollution levels. Air quality
forecasts and tips on how you can reduce your emissions can be found
at www.airnow.gov

Media Contact...217 558 1536.

The Standard opens their rooftop for select Fridays during Rockford's City Market

  • Updated
  • 0
Downtown Rockford

ROCKFORD — One business located just next door to Rockford's City Market will be open select Fridays during the event this summer. 

The Standard is typically only an event space. However, this summer their rooftop will be open on nights where the venue does not have prior events booked. 

Using their space to be involved in this year's City Market is just a part of being a downtown business for their staff. 

"This is an opportunity just for you to come in, grab a cocktail, hang out with friends, enjoy the rooftop open, enjoy the chandeliers, the conservatory, the views. It's just one piece of Rockford that we would like to show, ya know, the pride of what we have here," said Tim Woolsey, The Standard's bar manager. 

Their rooftop will be open during City Market July 7th, 21st, and 28th. 

Tags

Recommended for you