The Rockford Fire Department on firework safety ahead of the Fourth of July

ROCKFORD — Independence Day celebrations will kick off in the Stateline this weekend. And with all the festivities right around the corner, the Rockford Fire Department has some recommendations for the public on how to stay safe while enjoying fireworks.
"We do have some concerns with the public, as sometimes they are setting off fireworks illegally out of their yards or out of their homes, and as a result of that we do get fires every year," Division Chief of Fire Prevention Luis Duran said. "We also do get burn injuries and a lot of those are from children that are under 15 years of age."
The popular holiday tradition is a lot of fun -- but it can also be dangerous. In order to keep yourself and those around you safe, the Rockford Fire Department recommends leaving firework shows to the professionals.
"Fireworks are illegal for the most part," Duran said. "Just the minor things like sparklers and the novelties like the poppers aren't and those are also very dangerous. Even though they're legal they are still very dangerous. So, we recommend that they leave the fireworks to the professionals."
And if you're looking for a fun Fourth of July show for the family, the city of Rockford will be setting off fireworks over downtown on Tuesday night. For the full list of holiday activities in Rockford, visit 4thandlights.com.