The Polo community fundraises to support local business owner after a stroke

POLO, Ill. — A fundraiser was organized downtown Polo outside of Jeff's Refs to help the owner pay for medical expenses.
The owner of Jeff's Refs sports bar Jeff Grobe, suffered from a stroke in February.
Grobe is the President of 4-U Charities, a nonprofit organization that aims to support Polo schools, sports, and other activities.
The group has successfully done this through scholarships and other programs during the school year.
Because of Grobe's dedication to those in need community members decided to hold a block party and fundraiser in his honor.
Grobe's daughter Jozi Burke was amazed to see the support from everyone in attendance.
"I'm excited to see and show the love for my dad. He always told me that if people miss you it means you made an impact. I think he's made an impact on Polo,” said Burke.
"This is a guy who gives back to the community in so many ways and our surrounding communities,” said 4-U Charities committee chair Missie Rienstra.
The block party included a silent auction, food trucks, and live performances from local bands.
All proceeds from the event will help support Grobe and his family in addition to expenses created from medical bills.
Jeff's Refs is open from 11:00 a.m. to 1 a.m. seven days a week.