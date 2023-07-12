The permanent Hard Rock Casino celebrates a milestone with the Beam Raising Ceremony

ROCKFORD — The permanent Hard Rock Casino facility finished the exterior build and celebrated with a Beam Raising Ceremony Wednesday afternoon.

The permanent location is set to open around Labor Day of 2024. With this date just around the corner, excitement is at an all-time high.

"I think the mayor said it best. Now you can really believe that we're building a permanent facility, it's not just going to be some temporary facility but it's a stepping stone. It's a milestone and really the hard work is still out there to get to the finish line," said Jon Lucas, the Chief Operating Officer for Hard Rock International.

Rick Nielsen, a Rockford-native and band member in Cheap Trick, is now working on the design aspects of this project. He said he is pleased with what this is bringing to his hometown.

"It's exciting. I don't get excited every time I see a building being built. I don't need a job but I love the fact that there's other people that have jobs that come here and it looks great and we got the perfect location too," Nielsen said.

Others behind the project feel confident with the direction it is moving in.

"There's still a lot of runway between now and the end of August but right now we're on time and on budget so barring any crazy supply chain disruptions, we feel pretty good about the end of next summer," said Geno Iafrate, the President of the Hard Rock Rockford.

And with this project so many years in the making, dreams continue to come true as we get closer to that opening date.

"And then we were looking for what would be the best potential brand name and the fact that we were able to get Hard Rock at this location really exceeded every expectation and dream that we had for the last 20 years so I'm just happy to see us almost at the finish line," said Senator Dave Syverson.

For construction crews working on the project, today's ceremony was a celebration and part of a long-standing tradition that marks the construction timeline.

"Today is amazing day in spite of the rain on us. It has been just a tremendous celebration of a construction milestone called the Topping Off. That tradition of Topping Off dates back 1000 years of construction workers and it means the super structure is done," said Brent Johnson, the CEO of Ringland-Johnson Construction.