The Nicor Gas Foundation donated $200,000 to Rockford's Goodwill

ROCKFORD — The Nicor Gas Foundation donated 200 thousand dollars to Goodwill's new Excel Center in Rockford on Thursday.
Goodwill has over thirty schools around the country to help adults graduate high school and access higher-paying jobs in the future.
Their program has been around since 2010 and currently serves over 50,000 adult students.
The president of Goodwill Industries in Northern Illinois says they've planned for an excel center in Rockford for years and are now finally turning their dreams into reality.
"With times changing and needs changing, we made a renewed push and we approached Nicor Gas Foundation and they heard the call and have generously supported our new technology lab with donating 200,000 dollars," said Ben Bernsten, President of Goodwill Industries of Northern Illinois.
Rockford's Goodwill will now be apart of The Excel Center program with the help of the Nicor Gas Foundation's donation.
"Our grant specifically will be going towards their technology center which we are really excited about. State of the art technology included. We think that the technology center will be an important part of their experience with this school," said Tovah Mccord, Spokesperson for the Nicor Gas Foundation.
Rockford Goodwill is still in the works of when and where The Excel Center will be.