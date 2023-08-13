The Make-A-Wish Foundation grants wish to 11-year-old in Dixon

DIXON — The Make-A-Wish Foundation supports a Dixon family and an 11-year-old boy battling a life-threatening illness.
Ayden Arnold was diagnosed with Aplastic Anemia, a life-threatening blood disorder. Aplastic Anemia is one of the 150 medical conditions that can qualify a child for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
Arnolds wished for his very own basketball court. Make-A-Wish Illinois and The Northwestern Illinois Building Trades, the court is now complete.
Surrounding by family and friends during the unveiling, Arnold is thankful for the communities support.
"I love them so much. They helped me through so much while I was at Saint Jude. They are just really great, all my family and all of my friends,” said Arnold.
President of the Northwestern Illinois Building Trades, Alan Golden, and Wish Granter Teri Crawford agree it was a pleasure to serve and connect with the Arnold family.
"I have kids myself. The guys in building trades all do. So there were no if, and’s, or but’s about it. When the ladies from a Make-A-Wish were telling us the story, it was hard holding the tears back,” said Golden.
The Make-A-Wish Foundation is always looking for more volunteers and wish granters. If you are interested in being a volunteer, there are multiple options on the Make-A-Wish website.