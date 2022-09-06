The Lorden Building demolition awaits a decision made by the city council.

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Demolition of the Lorden Building is expected to cost 1.14 Million dollars awaiting a decision made by the city council
The Lorden building will soon be torn down to make room for some big projects coming soon to the heart of Davis Park. Including an urban beach skate park and more upgrades.
Alderman Chad Tuneberg says these changes are being made with the communities best interest.
"Frankly that building has stood right in the middle for some time so what this will do this will open up all of Davis Park to a wide-open green space for many in our community and those outside of our community," said Tuneberg.
Park Go-errs say they are excited to see something new coming to the downtown area even if it means getting rid of the Lorden Building.
"Seeing good things happening down here in Davis Park with the movie nights that they have done my daughter liked to come down and use the skateboard park when that was here and I understand that a new revised version is part of the new plan,” said Rachel Thomann.
She continued to say,
“So, I think anything that brings people together gives people a good space to have these events is a good thing for the community,” said Thomann.
Tuneberg, says the million-dollar demolition may be costly but getting rid of Un-utilized space will benefit the community.
"If it was financially feasible to do something with this building someone would have stepped forward and given us a good plan to do so and that hasn't happened," said Tuneberg.
The project is expected to cost 1.14 million dollars, which is 400 thousand dollars less than originally projected by the city. N-Trak is the construction company the city has chosen to contract for demolition if approved tonight, demolition is expected to be complete by May of 2023.