The legacy of the sock monkey lives on in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — When you think of Rockford, you may not think about socks or knitting, but during the Industrial Revolution in the 1800s, those two things helped the city grow.
Sock monkeys may not exist if it wasn't for the innovation of a Swedish immigrant.
Back in 1870, John Nelson figured out a way to knit the first sock using an automatic sewing machine. Years later, artists around the nation took this concept a step further, creating dolls to bring joy to the faces of kids.
For almost a century, the sock monkey has been a symbol to many generations, but it's origins begin here in Rockford. On display at Midway Village Museum.
"It's something unique about our Stateline area," said Luke Fredrickson, marketing director at Midway Village. "It's become a symbol of Rockford's proud industrial manufacturing history.
A history that began in the late 1800s when Nelson changed sock manufacturing forever when he invented the first seamless sock knitting machine.
"It was more efficient and made it a more durable sock that workers can count on to last a lot longer than previous examples," said Fredrickson.
Decades later, improved versions of the machine made it possible to create new things like the sock monkey. The doll was first discovered in 1949, made with Nelson's Rockford Red Heel socks.
"And soon enough there were local seamstresses who used that Red Heel to help create a face for a cute monkey," said Fredrickson.
As-well-as providing durability. Preventing the doll from falling a part.
"Work socks at the time were a new technology," said Fredrickson. "Seamless made them more comfortable and more durable."
And now many years later, sock monkeys continue to bring joy to those in the Stateline.
"I just think it's a simple, and up-beat happy example of fun in our community," said Fredrickson. "And it helps children understand history without boring them."
Iconic, fun, and still going strong with a smile on its face.
Midway Village Museum is giving people the opportunity to create a sock monkey this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The workshop cost $30 for adults and $8 for kids.
You have until 4 p.m. today to register.