The Lack Of Snow In Wisconsin is Starting to hurt Businesses

WISCONSIN (WREX) — The lack of snowfall this winter in Wisconsin is starting to impact the economy for some communities.
This is especially the case for businesses in northeast Wisconsin, where they rely on high levels of foot traffic during the snowmobile season.
As of right now, businesses are starting to see some struggles after snowmobile trails are closed due to warmer weather and the lack of snow on the ground.
According to bartender Denise Mande, the weekends in January are usually busy during a snowy winter.
“Oh it's packed, the parking lots packed, the trails are full, you see people zooming in and out, it's nice," said Mande.
Mande also talked about how a lot of the other members of the community have talked about how the lack of snow has affected the area.
“The local residents, they come in and out and they just talk about how they wish they had more snow. Now it's supposed to rain so the trails are definitely going to be trashed," Mande said. "Business has been a little slow."
It's a similar story over at Royalton Station.
“When we had snow a couple weeks ago, we had a lot of snowmobilers in here, we would have maybe 10 to 15 at a time getting gas, if they weren’t getting gas they were coming in getting snacks, drinks," said Royalton Station store clerk Lettie Elliott.
Elliott has noticed business has slowed down.
"Without the snow and the snowmobile traffic it's less in the wintertime, now if we get some more snow we’ll have some more traffic coming in," said Elliot.
The warmer temperatures came as a surprise to many local businesses.
“All the sudden we got warm weather, and warm weather, and now there's no snow and the trails are closed, so it's really put an impact on everything," said Mande.
Elliot and Mande are both hoping the winter weather will pick back up to increase business.
“I’m hoping we’ll get a snowstorm," said Elliott.
“Let it snow," said Mande.