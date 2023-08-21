 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM
CDT WEDNESDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Heat Advisory, heat index values of 99 to 104
expected. For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values of 110 to 115 expected with
locally higher values possible. For the Excessive Heat Watch,
dangerously hot conditions with heat index values around 110
possible.

* WHERE...Winnebago, Ogle, Lee, La Salle, Livingston and Ford
Counties.

* WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, from 1 PM this afternoon to 8 PM
CDT this evening. For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 11 AM
to 9 PM CDT Wednesday. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from
Wednesday evening through early Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

&&

The incoming heat wave potentially impacts sports in Belvidere

  • Updated
  • 0
Heat Wave Belvidere

BELVIDERE —  The incoming heat wave could prove dangerous for athletes practicing and playing outside. However, Belvidere High School is preparing its athletes to stay protected during the heat.

Belvidere High School Athletic Trainer says being proactive is the best way to beat the heat.

"Heat illnesses when it comes to sports are 100% preventable as long as you take the right measures, having the right precautions, right equipment ready to go before each practice is important especially in games too,” said Alison Lipton, Belvidere High School, Athletic Trainer.

Schools and Athletic Trainers use a Wet Bulb Globe Thermometer to determine whether or not conditions outside are safe to practice. Because of the increasing temperatures, Lipton has already with some of the school's coaches about potentially changing practice schedules.

Belvidere High School Captain and Varsity soccer player Brayden Johnson is confident his team is ready for the heat. Johnson advises all athletes to stay hydrated and be mindful of their bodies.

"We've had our summer training. I think we have got a little used to the heat. That has prepared us for our game on Wednesday when it will be absurdly hot,” said Johnson.

Belvidere High School football coaches also plan on meeting with trainer Alison Lipton to make a decision on any potential changes that could come to future practices.

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

