The incoming heat wave potentially impacts sports in Belvidere

BELVIDERE — The incoming heat wave could prove dangerous for athletes practicing and playing outside. However, Belvidere High School is preparing its athletes to stay protected during the heat.
Belvidere High School Athletic Trainer says being proactive is the best way to beat the heat.
"Heat illnesses when it comes to sports are 100% preventable as long as you take the right measures, having the right precautions, right equipment ready to go before each practice is important especially in games too,” said Alison Lipton, Belvidere High School, Athletic Trainer.
Schools and Athletic Trainers use a Wet Bulb Globe Thermometer to determine whether or not conditions outside are safe to practice. Because of the increasing temperatures, Lipton has already with some of the school's coaches about potentially changing practice schedules.
Belvidere High School Captain and Varsity soccer player Brayden Johnson is confident his team is ready for the heat. Johnson advises all athletes to stay hydrated and be mindful of their bodies.
"We've had our summer training. I think we have got a little used to the heat. That has prepared us for our game on Wednesday when it will be absurdly hot,” said Johnson.
Belvidere High School football coaches also plan on meeting with trainer Alison Lipton to make a decision on any potential changes that could come to future practices.