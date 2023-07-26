 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Peak afternoon heat index values of 100 to 107 degrees.

* WHERE...Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Ogle, De Kalb, Kane and
DuPage Counties.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

The in-2-Work program provides job training for detainees in Boone County

  • Updated
  • 0
BOONE COUNTY JAIL

BELVIDERE  — The In-2-Work program at the Boone County Jail allows detainees to leave with food service training once they finish their sentence.

The In-2-Work program is made possible through Aramark, a food service company, and the National Restaurant Association. Detainees can earn a food handling certificate, valid for three years, and a safe serve management certificate, valid for five years.

Both certificates earned through the In-2-Work program take 90 days to complete. According to Lisa Carlson, Food Service Manager, detainees must pass the final test with a score of 71 or higher.

"They have to study. They have to do on-the-job training. They must show me they are accountable and want to change,” Carlson.

"I think that it gives them self-worth. It makes them feel good about themselves because they are applying themselves to help others,” said Carlson.

According to Sergeant Matthew Harling with the Boone County Sheriff's Office, as long as the detainee's charges didn't include harm to another person, they are eligible for the In-2-Work program.

815 Get Connected is a local organization that works to support those formerly incarcerated back into society. Peer Navigator Art Z wants to see a similar program created.

"There should be more like that. There should be more welding, construction classes, and math because math is everything,” said Z.

Seven people have participated in the In-2-Work program at the Boone County Jail.

