The impact of Roe V. Wade Overturn on Local Residents

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Local Pro Choice and Pro Life organizations speak out in response to the overturning of Roe V Wade.
Local Organizations have been taking a stand in response to news of Roe V Wade being overturned. Abortion remains legal in Illinois however, but right now its not widely available in our area.
Some group leaders want to keep it that way. " We will do everything that we can to keep abortion out of Rockford, people in Rockford don't want abortion." Said Rockford Family Initiative Director of Communications Danniel Pribble.
Pribble continued to say " It is a violent act and a stain on our community."
Other organizations like Winnebago County Citizens Choice disagree. President of the organization decided to speak out.
"These things come into play where a pregnancy has gone wrong, terribly wrong and it's a wanted child, but and abortion is the only way to save the mother." Said Barbra Gioletto
Due to the nearest clinic being and hour away Citizens Choice is providing additional resources for those in need.
Gioletto says "We started Scotty's fund because of a nurse who worked with our abortion provider here and she passed away and left us some money to help other woman who are unable to for this badly needed service."